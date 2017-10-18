Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME

Computers, notes seized at Louisiana slaying suspect's home

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. –  Court records show investigators seized computer equipment and a notebook containing "personal writings" from the Louisiana home of a white man suspected of killing two black men and shooting up a black family's home.

Documents filed in court Wednesday don't give details of the writings police found during their Sept. 16 search of Kenneth Gleason's house in Baton Rouge.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press last month that authorities found a handwritten copy of an Adolf Hitler speech at the home. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

Gleason could face a death sentence if he's convicted in the killings of a homeless man and a male dishwasher who was walking to work.