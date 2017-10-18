Computers, notes seized at Louisiana slaying suspect's home

Court records show investigators seized computer equipment and a notebook containing "personal writings" from the Louisiana home of a white man suspected of killing two black men and shooting up a black family's home.

Documents filed in court Wednesday don't give details of the writings police found during their Sept. 16 search of Kenneth Gleason's house in Baton Rouge.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press last month that authorities found a handwritten copy of an Adolf Hitler speech at the home. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

Gleason could face a death sentence if he's convicted in the killings of a homeless man and a male dishwasher who was walking to work.