2nd teen arrested after 3 fatally shot in Indianapolis

Indianapolis police say they've arrested a second teenager in connection with the robbery and fatal shootings of three men in an Indianapolis apartment.

Police say 18-year-old Devante Gilbert was arrested on a warrant for robbery after he surrendered with his attorney Tuesday at police headquarters. He is being held in the Marion County Jail awaiting his initial hearing.

Two days after the July 16 slayings on Indianapolis' north side, police arrested a 15-year-old boy whom investigators believe fatally shot 25-year-old Dominique Miller, 25-year-old Jordan Wright and 19-year-old Justin Crowder during a drug-related robbery.

A decision hasn't been made on whether the 15-year-old will be tried as an adult.

It's not clear whether Gilbert has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.