New Orleans man allegedly killed daughter because 'God told him to'

A father in New Orleans allegedly killed his own daughter because “God told him to” do it.

Mark Hambrick, 45, was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly admitted to suffocating and fatally stabbing his 18-month-old daughter, The Times-Picayune reported.

Hambrick told police that “God made him do it,” and detailed how he “committed this heinous, gruesome act to his own child,” New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Michael Harrison told the news outlet.

“He told us that he had stabbed the child and to put the child out of their misery, he suffocated the child until the child expired,” Harrison added.

The baby girl was reportedly found with multiple stab wounds.

Hambrick, according to Fox 8, later called the police to tell them he killed his daughter, and that he’d be outside waiting for them to arrest him.

Authorities found Hambrick, who worked for the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans as an internal audit analyst, on the porch outside his home and was arrested without incident, Fox 8 reported.

Hambrick was booked on one count of second-degree homicide and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.