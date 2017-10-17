The Latest: Jury to return Wednesday in beheading plot trial

The Latest on the trial of a Massachusetts man charged with participating in a plot to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller on behalf of the Islamic State group (all times local):

5 p.m.

Jurors have finished their first day of deliberations in the case of a man accused of participating in a plot to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller.

The jury in David Wright's case went home Tuesday without reaching a verdict and is set to resume deliberations on Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Wright was the ringleader of a plot to kill Geller, who organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas. The plot was never carried out. Prosecutors say Wright also wanted to commit other attacks in the U.S.

The 28-year-old could face up to life in prison if convicted of conspiring to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries.

Wright testified last week that it was all an act and that he never really wanted to hurt anyone.

___

1:15 p.m.

Jurors have begun deliberating in the case of a Massachusetts man accused of participating in a plot to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller.

Prosecutors say David Wright plotted with his uncle and a Rhode Island man to kill Geller on behalf of the Islamic State group after she organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas. Prosecutors say Wright also wanted to carry out other attacks in the U.S.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephanie Siegmann told jurors during her closing argument Tuesday that Wright was committed to the Islamic State group and "intended to wage war against the U.S."

Wright testified last week that it was all an act and that he never really wanted to hurt anyone.

His attorney, Jessica Hedges, told jurors Tuesday that Wright made mistakes but isn't a terrorist.