National Guard

National Guard sergeant pops the question after returning home from Middle East

By Fox 29, Fox News
Virginia Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Jeff Greenquist (left) returned from a six-month deployment to the Middle East and asked girlfriend, Ashley Branham, to marry him. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Carlin Leslie)

When Virginia Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Jeff Greenquist returned from a six-month deployment from the Middle East, he wasted no time fulfilling his first order of duty: asking his girlfriend to marry him.

Greenquist previously had been deployed alongside airmen representing the 1st Fighter Wing in Operation Inherent Resolve against ISIS.

Once at the Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia, Greenquist popped the question to girlfriend Ashley Branham.

Luckily for Greenquist and his fiancé, Staff Sgt. Carlin Leslie captured a photo of the heartwarming moment.

