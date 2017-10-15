National Guard sergeant pops the question after returning home from Middle East

When Virginia Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Jeff Greenquist returned from a six-month deployment from the Middle East, he wasted no time fulfilling his first order of duty: asking his girlfriend to marry him.

Greenquist previously had been deployed alongside airmen representing the 1st Fighter Wing in Operation Inherent Resolve against ISIS.

Once at the Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia, Greenquist popped the question to girlfriend Ashley Branham.

Luckily for Greenquist and his fiancé, Staff Sgt. Carlin Leslie captured a photo of the heartwarming moment.

