CRIME

New Orleans cop dies in line of duty, mayor says

Fox News

An unidentified New Orleans police officer died early Friday morning after a shooting near an apartment complex, Mayor Mitch Landrieu said.

The New Orleans Times-Picayune reported that the shooting occurred at about 12:14 a.m. The officer who was struck was rushed to University Medical Center, where he died.

The gunman reportedly surrendered to police. There was reportedly a  massive police response  in New Orleans East.

Superintendent Michael Harrison said the officer’s family has been informed.

“They’re in our prayers…I can’t begin to tell you how much this hurts," he said. 