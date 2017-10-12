Kentucky man was dealing drugs near school pick-up line, cops say

A Kentucky man was arrested last week after he allegedly turned the pick-up line at an elementary school into an drug marketplace, according to police.

The Lancaster Police Department said Bobby Shumaker, 63, parked his car at the Lancaster Elementary School last Wednesday during pick-up, then got out and walked on the street.

Officers then witnessed him made a drug deal behind a service station before he returned to his car.

When police approached the 63-year-old, he then threw 10 Hydrocodone tablets into the school parking lot. Hydrocodone is an opioid pain medication.

The next day, police served a search warrant and seized about 2,300 pills from his home, in addition to over $8,000 in cash.

Shumaker is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree wanton endangerment.