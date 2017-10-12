Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US

FEMA cannot stay in Puerto Rico forever, President Trump tweets

AccuWeather
Trump Fema

President Donald Trump walks with FEMA administrator Brock Long, second from right, and Lt. Gen. Jeff Buchanan, right as he tours an area affected by Hurricane Maria in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Trump is visiting Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)


In a series of tweets on Thursday morning, President Donald Trump said that Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) cannot stay in Puerto Rico forever.

Trump said that Puerto Rico's financial crisis is "largely of their own making" and that the infrastructure was a "disaster" before Hurricane Maria pummeled the island.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rico continues to remain largely in disarray nearly three weeks following the storm.

About 85 percent of the nation is still without power and about 40 percent is still without water, according to the Associated Press. The Puerto Rico governor said the death toll from Maria has risen to 45.


Trump was previously criticized for his late visit to Puerto Rico, showing up nearly two weeks after Maria devastated the island. In comparison, he visited both Texas and Florida four days after they were struck by extreme hurricanes, Harvey and Irma.

Trump was also criticized for a remark he said to local officials when visiting the island, “I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack."

Trump continues to face criticism for his most recent remarks to the situation in Puerto Rico.


FEMA awarded the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority $70 million for emergency work on Oct. 11, bringing the total amount of assistance awarded to individuals and communities on the island to $210 million, according to a FEMA press release.

m