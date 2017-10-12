Bees sting more than 30 students at Maryland high school

More than 30 students at a Maryland high school were stung by a swarm of bees on their way to school Thursday morning, officials said.

Derek Turner, spokesman for Montgomery County schools, said students were stung after 8 a.m. Thursday at Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg while walking on a path many students take during walks to school.

It was not immediately clear where the bees came from, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Montgomery County Fire spokesman Pete Piringer said crews believe they came from a hive that was off-campus. He wrote on Twitter that three students were transported to a local hospital and others were evaluated at the scene.

He said all injuries were not life threatening.

Fire officials said they received reports that some students may have had allergic reactions to the bees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.