Baltimore homicides surpass NYC's rate, Chicago’s per capita killings, so far this year

Baltimore is on track to reach a record number of homicides this year — beating out New York City in total and Chicago in per-capita — after two men were shot dead on Tuesday and another died from gunshot wounds in another shooting last month, topping the number of killings to 278.

A 19-year-old man was shot in west Baltimore and died at the scene just after midnight Tuesday, the Baltimore Sun reported. Another man also died on Tuesday after being shot in the city’s south side. Police announced on the same day a man, identified as James Steadman IV, died from his injuries in another shooting last month.

The three shooting deaths edged Baltimore closer to having its deadliest year since 1993, when 353 killings were recorded. Baltimore experienced its second deadliest year in 2016, with 318 homicides.

Baltimore already surpassed New York City for the number of homicides this year and more per-capita than Chicago. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio proclaimed in August the city was experiencing its "safest year on record."

The city data showed that as of Oct. 7, homicides were up 16 percent this year compared to 2016, according to the Baltimore Sun. Shootings have also wounded 547 people since the start of 2017.

Activists have attempted to prevent gun violence from escalating in the city by promoting a “nobody kill anybody” weekend in August. Erricka Bridgeford promoted the campaign as a “Baltimore ceasefire” starting in May and urged residents to band together to prevent shootings.

But the murder-free weekend ended with two people dead from gunshots.