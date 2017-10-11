Man lived with rotting corpse of mother, twin brother for a year. ‘I was traumatized,’ he says

Neighbors called police because something seemed suspicious in Robert James Kuefler’s Minnesota home.

When officers walked in, they made a sickening discovery.

Police said Kuefler, 60, had been living with two corpses for over a year. The rotting corpses of his mother, Evelyn, and twin brother, Richard, were found in his home on September 2016. The bodies, one of them decayed and skeletal the other "mummified," had been dead in his home since 2015, police said.

DAD OF BOY WHO DIED AFTER SCALDING BATH SENTENCED TO 7 YEARS

He told authorities the two died of natural causes but he was too distraught to report the deaths.

“I was traumatized. What would you do?” Kuefler told The Associated Press on Saturday. “I am not some nut ball. People think I am, but I’m not. I loved them.”

Last week, Kuefler was charged with interference of a dead body or scene of death after investigators discovered he had moved the bodies because they were “in the way,” according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. His brother’s body had been moved to the bathroom and his mother’s to her upstairs bedroom.

Kuefler also failed to report the deaths to his other family members, CBS News reported. He even sent them a Christmas card, claiming that his mother and brother were too ill for phone calls or visitors.

FLORIDA BANK ROBBER GOOGLED 'HOW TO ROB A BANK' BEFORE COMMITTING CRIME, POLICE SAY

Police Capt. Dale Hager said they are investigating the deceased persons’ bank accounts, where direct deposits of Disability and Social Security checks have continued. Kuefler claims he had not touched the accounts since the deaths.

Hager said that he hopes the case will help Kuefler, who has no criminal record, receive psychological help through the court system.

"This is our way of introducing this case onto the court," Hager said. "We do believe his actions violated the law…we're depending on our partners in the court system to make a good decision."

Kuefler insists he needs no counseling.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.