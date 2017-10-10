Vegans protest North Carolina whole-animal butchery class

Vegans are protesting a whole-animal butchery class in a North Carolina city, and the person behind the class says she has received death threats.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Natalie Bogwalker says she's receiving emails and threatening phone calls. Bogwalker is the director of Wild Abundance, a school teaching a variety of skills. In early November, the school plans to host a weekend class, Cycles of Life, that teaches students how to slaughter a 100-pound sheep and then use the entirety of the animal.

A release from the North American Animal Liberation Press Office, which circulates statements from often-anonymous animal rights groups, earlier this month expressed outrage over the class.

A petition on Care2 Petitions calls for the school to be shut down.

