Pence promises federal assistance to California as it battles deadly wildfires

Vice President Mike Pence pledged federal assistance to California on Monday as the state battles deadly wire fires that have already claimed at least 10 lives.

Pence traveled to California to raise money for Republican congressional candidates and bolster support for the Trump administration’s recent tax proposal.

Speaking outside a small manufacturing company near Sacramento, Pence deviated from his talking points to offer his guarantee that the government will jump in to help deal with the devastating fires.

“I can assure you, as I did the governor, the federal government stands ready to provide any and all assistance to the state of California as your courageous firefighters and first responders confront this widening challenge,” Pence said.

Although it was unclear if he was promising to answer Gov. Jerry Brown's request for a federal disaster declaration, Pence did say that he would speak with the governor.

"We'll be working very closely with Gov. Brown and California to see you through these challenging times," Pence said.

Pence arrived Sunday in Los Angeles for a three-day swing through the state, and he'll head back to Southern California on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.