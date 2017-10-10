J. Lo, 'Hamilton' creator among celebrities releasing a new single to benefit Maria victims in Puerto Rico



Following devastation in the southern United States and the Caribbean, a number of musicians have come together to promote relief efforts for areas affected by Hurricanes Irma, Harvey and Maria this year.

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda released a new song on Friday featuring some of Latin music’s biggest stars. The song, “Almost Like Praying,” includes vocals by Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Camilla Cabello, Gloria Estefan and more.





The song lists all 78 Puerto Rican towns. Miranda told the Associated Press that he didn’t want the smaller towns and communities to be ignored as larger cities regained power and essentials.

“This song is designed so that those towns never feel forgotten again,” Miranda told the AP. “I cannot wait for Puerto Ricans to hear Luis Fonsi sing the name of their town or J.Lo to sing the name of their town.”

All the proceeds of the song will go to the Hispanic Federation’s disaster relief fund as Puerto Rico continues to recover from Hurricane Maria.





Later this month, another group of musicians will come together at Texas A&M University to hold a hurricane relief concert.

The lineup has yet to be released, but there are some famous faces locked in to attend.

Each of the five living former U.S. presidents will attend the concert that will benefit recoveries in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean.

A statement from the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library Foundation stated that Bush would be joined by former presidents Barrack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.

The event, titled “Deep from the Heart: The One America Appeal,” was launched by the presidents last month and will be hosted on Oct. 21.



m