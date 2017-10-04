Expand / Collapse search
Washington state woman who planned to eat date's heart sentenced

By Fox 13 Seattle, Fox News
Amy Brown, 24, was sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempting to kill a man she met on Craigslist.  (Fox 13 Seattle)

A 24-year-old Edmonds woman who planned on becoming a serial killer was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in prison.

Last month, Amy Caroline Brown pleaded guilty to attempting to kill a man she met on Craigslist. The 29-year-old man escaped the January 29 date after Brown stabbed him in the lung with a pocket knife.

Brown told a Lynnwood police sergeant in January that she’s a psychopath who’s been plagued by homicidal thoughts since middle school. Brown told the sergeant that she planned on ripping her date’s heart out and eat it.

Police later found a life-sized coffin in Brown’s bedroom, along with a journal outlining her plans to become a serial killer, The Daily Herald reports.

Snohomish County prosecutors asked for Brown to be sentenced to 18 years, which the judge granted.

