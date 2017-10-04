Washington state woman who planned to eat date's heart sentenced

A 24-year-old Edmonds woman who planned on becoming a serial killer was sentenced Tuesday to 18 years in prison.

Last month, Amy Caroline Brown pleaded guilty to attempting to kill a man she met on Craigslist. The 29-year-old man escaped the January 29 date after Brown stabbed him in the lung with a pocket knife.

Brown told a Lynnwood police sergeant in January that she’s a psychopath who’s been plagued by homicidal thoughts since middle school. Brown told the sergeant that she planned on ripping her date’s heart out and eat it.

Police later found a life-sized coffin in Brown’s bedroom, along with a journal outlining her plans to become a serial killer, The Daily Herald reports.

Snohomish County prosecutors asked for Brown to be sentenced to 18 years, which the judge granted.

