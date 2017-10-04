Officials investigating disturbance at South Carolina prison

Authorities say they're still investigating how three dozen South Carolina inmates got to the top of a prison dorm roof.

Department of Corrections spokesman Jeff Taillon tells The Associated Press that 38 inmates climbed on top of a dorm Wednesday at McCormick Correctional Institution, about 85 miles (137 km) west of Columbia.

Taillon tells AP the inmates would have had to get through at least three fences topped with razor wire to get to freedom. He says the status of inmates inside the dorm wasn't immediately known because Corrections emergency response teams hadn't entered the building.

The news came after social media exploded with what Corrections officials said were false rumors about the prison being overtaken and on fire.

Corrections officials said no staff had been hurt.