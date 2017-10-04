Jurors to mull fate of man accused of killing, then fleeing

The trial of a Maine man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend before leading police on the longest manhunt in state history is winding down.

The Bangor Daily News reports jurors will begin deliberating the fate of 40-year-old Robert Burton after closing arguments are delivered Wednesday morning in Bangor.

Defense lawyers say Burton shot 37-year-old Stephanie "Ginn" Gebo in her Parkman home in self-defense with her gun after she shot him in the shoulder. Prosecutors maintain Burton acted out of jealousy.

Burton, of Abbott, testified he never intended for anyone to be shot. He even went so far as to use a fake gun and mattress to demonstrate to jurors how the struggle went down.

The killing happened in June 2015. He turned himself in after 68 days on the lam.

