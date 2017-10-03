NFL Thursday Night Football: Buccaneers to host Patriots in warm, muggy Tampa



The New England Patriots will pay a visit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Thursday evening in Tampa, Florida, at Raymond James Stadium. It will be the Patriots' first-ever game played at Raymond James Stadium.

The Patriots and Buccaneers will meet in a regular season game for the first time since the 2013 season when New England beat Tampa Bay at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Fans headed to the game can expect a warm and muggy South Florida evening.

The kickoff temperature will be near 80 F and temperatures will remain in the upper 70s throughout the game.

There will be a chance for a shower or two during the game, but conditions will remain dry for most of the night.





A thunderstorm cannot be completely ruled out. With the threat of lightning around, there is a chance the game could be delayed for a time.

There will be a gusty wind out of the northeast at 10- 20 mph, potentially gusting over 20 mph at times.

