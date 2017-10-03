Expand / Collapse search
NFL Thursday Night Football: Buccaneers to host Patriots in warm, muggy Tampa

The New England Patriots will pay a visit to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Thursday evening in Tampa, Florida, at Raymond James Stadium. It will be the Patriots' first-ever game played at Raymond James Stadium.

The Patriots and Buccaneers will meet in a regular season game for the first time since the 2013 season when New England beat Tampa Bay at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Fans headed to the game can expect a warm and muggy South Florida evening.

The kickoff temperature will be near 80 F and temperatures will remain in the upper 70s throughout the game.

There will be a chance for a shower or two during the game, but conditions will remain dry for most of the night.

New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) chases Carolina Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin (13) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)


A thunderstorm cannot be completely ruled out. With the threat of lightning around, there is a chance the game could be delayed for a time.

There will be a gusty wind out of the northeast at 10- 20 mph, potentially gusting over 20 mph at times.

