Frequent downpours to cause flooding in Harvey-stricken areas in Texas, Louisiana

The greater Houston area can expect its first major rain event since Harvey to unfold through Tuesday night.

The combination of calm weather and low humidity means the area has experienced largely favorable weather for flood cleanup efforts since the storm.

An influx of tropical air from the Gulf of Mexico this week will collide with a cold front dropping into the area, promoting rounds of heavy downpours over the western Gulf Coast.

“The concern is that [downpours] will be rather slow moving and any thunderstorm that develops can drop a staunch amount of rain in a short period of time,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mike Doll.





These heavy storms could lead to localized flooding and travel disruptions both on the road and in the air.

Residents of Houston, Corpus Christi and Brownsville, Texas, and Lake Charles, Louisiana, could face reduced visibility in any downpours as well as flooded roads.

Motorists should take care to avoid flooded roadways and obey all road closures.

This will be the first time many Harvey-stricken areas have received significant rainfall since the hurricane flooded the region.

“Flooding will not be widespread, but any rain will obviously delay ongoing clean up,” said Doll.

Farther south where Harvey’s impacts were minimal, the Rio Grande Valley is experiencing moderate drought conditions.

Regardless of drought status, this pattern could bring flash flooding to area creeks and rivers and low-lying and poor drainage areas.

“Drier air will arrive Wednesday and cut off the moisture support for thunderstorms,” said Doll.

However, given the consistent onshore wind flow expected, coastal flooding will add to the influx of water into the region through midweek.



