College football: Dry, comfortable weather forecast as Louisville travels to NC State
The No. 17 Louisville Cardinals are set to play the No. 24 North Carolina State Wolfpack this Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina, at Carter-Finley Stadium.
The two ranked teams can look forward to warm and dry conditions.
This is N.C. State's first national ranking in seven years.
Temperatures in the evening will feel a little more like September rather than October.
Thursday afternoon will be pretty sunny for tailgating with temperatures reaching the lower 80s. However, the temperature will be closer to 70 F by kickoff, and temperatures will continue to slowly drop into the 60s throughout the game.
The wind will generally be under 5 mph and will not factor into the game.
