FOX NEWS FIRST: Shooting massacre in Las Vegas

At least 20 people are dead, more than 100 injured in Las Vegas shooting

President Trump doubles-down on critics of his Puerto Rico hurricane response

Dozens of NFL players take a knee during national anthem in Week 4 of the season

The Supreme Court faces full plate of hot-button cases in new session

THE LEAD STORY: At least 20 people are dead and more than 100 are injured after a mass shooting during a country music concert in Las Vegas, police say... The gunman, whose identity was not released, is dead. He fired down on the concert from a room inside the Mandalay Bay casino. Police said they are looking for a person of interest believed to be the gunman's roommate, Marilou Danley. Investigators believe the gunman was a "lone wolf" in the shooting. Authorities first received calls about an active shooting at about 10:08 p.m. local time. Country music star Jason Aldean was performing during the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunfire erupted. One witness told KSVN that he heard "hundreds of shots." The gunfire was rapid and initially confused for firecrackers. The entire Las Vegas strip was put on lockdown with a massive police response to the scene.

Country music star Jason Aldean on stage when shots rang out near Mandalay Bay

TRUMP STANDS BY PUERTO RICO RESPONSE: President Trump continued to reject criticism of his hurricane relief response to the devastation in Puerto Rico, saying things were getting done "at a record clip." ... Returning to the White House Sunday night from the Presidents Cup golf tournament Sunday night, Trump told reporters: "We're doing really well on Puerto Rico. I'll be going there on Tuesday. Tremendous progress being made. We're getting the roads open, we're getting a lot of things done — really at a record clip." The president spent much of the weekend blasting critics and "politically motivated ingrates" who have questioned his administration's commitment to relief efforts in Puerto Rico. He is scheduled to visit the ravaged island on Tuesday.

NFL'S NEW "NORMAL": Dozens of NFL players took a knee during the national anthem as others sat or raised their fists before the games on Week 4 of the season Sunday, a day after President Trump tweeted that it that it was "very important” for players to stand ... Among the players who kneeled Sunday: half of the San Francisco 49ers, unemployed quarterback Colin Kaepernick's former team. The Niners released a video of the athletes with the caption: "Together." Their opponents, the Arizona Cardinals, stood. So much for things returning to normal in the NFL. Still, the number of kneeling players was down from last weekend, when more than 200 athletes took a knee after Trump lashed out at athletes who protest during the national anthem.



THE HIGH COURT'S BACK IN SESSION: The U.S. Supreme Court is back in session today after summer recess and it faces a number a high-profile cases that could prove pivotal for President Trump and his agenda ... Among the issues facing the new session of the Supreme Court: (1) Religious liberty, and whether a Colorado baker can be sanctioned for refusing to create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, in violation of his stated Christian beliefs (2) Voter redistricting, and just how much state legislatures can use partisan gerrymandering, maneuvers that have benefitted Republicans in recent years (3) Privacy rights, testing the limits of police tracking a suspect from his cell phone digital footprint

What about President Trump's so-called "travel ban"? - That case is on hold for the moment, as Trump's initial order for a 90-day pause in travel from six nations has lapsed and the president has issued a new policy restricting travel indefinitely from nine nations. The high court cancelled scheduled oral arguments and is likely to toss the issue back to the lower courts.

- That case is on hold for the moment, as Trump's initial order for a 90-day pause in travel from six nations has lapsed and the president has issued a new policy restricting travel indefinitely from nine nations. The high court cancelled scheduled oral arguments and is likely to toss the issue back to the lower courts. Why does this matter? - Trump has a lot riding on what the Supreme Court does – and the possibility of another vacancy. Sources close to Justice Anthony Kennedy say he has been seriously considering retirement and may not stay on the bench for Trump's entire first term. Rumors about Kennedy's retirement were at a fever pitch last June. However, the new term begins with the 81-year-old justice still on board, his unique influence as the court's "swing" vote member intact.

ENTIRE TOWNS "GONE" IN PUERTO RICO: "All have said that the president did everything in a pace that they've never seen before as far as him releasing money and releasing assets into these theaters. The execution on the ground has been horrifying in some cases ... I've never seen anything like this. There are towns that are gone." – Baseball great Curt Schilling, on "Fox & Friends Weekend," recalling what he has seen while helping with relief efforts in Puerto Rico. WATCH

CONSERVATIVE COLLEGE STUDENT PUT ON HATE GROUP LIST: "They're trying to silence me, as for years they've been trying to silence conservatives. It's a bully tactic." – College student Hannah Scherlacher, on "Fox & Friends Weekend," recalling how the left-wing advocacy group the Southern Poverty Law Center put her on a hate group list for a sole radio interview she did with the Family Research Council. WATCH

