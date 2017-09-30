Owl stuck in truck survives highway trip, released to wild

An owl that was hit by a truck last spring and traveled from Massachusetts to New Hampshire wedged between the truck cab and trailer is ready to hunt crawfish and moles again.

The bird's wings and tail feathers were shattered and it showed signs of head trauma after the bird was discovered by the truck driver and turned over to an owl rehabilitator in Edding, New Hampshire.

Jane Kelly helped care for the owl over the last six months and said the bird, named Trucker, was released Saturday in Wilmington, Massachusetts, where the mishap originally occurred.

Kelly said the owl was ready to take flight and head home.

New Hampshire Fish and Game conservation officer Chris McKee said it's a miracle the owl survived the ordeal.