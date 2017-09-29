New York woman arrested in silicone buttocks injection death

A New York woman was arrested Thursday on manslaughter charges in the silicone buttocks injection death of a mother of two.

Allison Spence, 44, of Queens, was slated to be arraigned in Manhattan on Friday. Spence also faces an unauthorized practice of a profession charge in the death of Latesha Bynum, 31.

Bynum, of Harlem, died in July, just 12 days after she received silicone butt injections at a Manhattan apartment. Bynum’s family said the mother of two believed she was receiving injections from a doctor.

Bynum complained of dizziness and chest pains after the procedure and was hospitalized. She was taken off life support after doctors said she was brain dead, FOX5 reported.

Bynum’s brother Tymel said she was not right after the procedure, CBS 2 News reported.

“After the procedure, something was wrong with my sister. I think her feet and stuff was blue,” he said. “She went to the hospital and couldn’t breathe and whatever was in her went to her head. She was brain dead and she had zero chance to basically come back from it.”

A medical examiner said she died from complications of systemic embolization of silicone injections for cosmetic augmentation.

Pix 11 reported that police were searching for a second person who may have been involved.

