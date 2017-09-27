NY high school team forfeits football season over drug use

A New York high school has forfeited its remaining varsity football games after several players were dismissed from the team for taking prescription painkillers provided by another player.

The Geneseo (jen-uh-SEE'-oh) High School students are under investigation by the Geneseo police and Livingston County sheriff.

Police say they believe seven players took the opioid OxyContin before Friday's win against Bolivar-Richburg. Team Captain Kyle MacDonald told Spectrum News that while he had nothing to do with the pills, some players had reactions that led them to inform the coach about them after the game.

The district says Friday's game has been forfeited. Without enough remaining players to fill a roster, the district says the remaining three varsity games have been forfeited as well.