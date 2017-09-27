The Latest: Some San Francisco traffic moving after standoff

The Latest on a police standoff with a suspect during the morning rush hour on a major San Francisco Bay Area freeway (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 in the San Francisco Bay Area have reopened after a rush hour standoff between police and a suspect that ended with shots fired.

But the freeway's westbound lanes remain closed as police investigate the scene and traffic remains backed up in both directions.

California Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Hamer said the danger to motorists was over by 10:30 a.m. but declined comment on how the standoff ended.

Videos shared by social media users showed the suspect get out of a black sports utility vehicle. The images appeared to show him taking a step toward officers behind at least a dozen patrol cars.

A Facebook Live video shot from the air showed the man get out car, take a step and fall to the ground.

Audio in a video recorded by a motorist had the sounds of at least 20 gunshots.

___

10:40 a.m.

California Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Hamer says a standoff on a San Francisco Bay Area-freeway is over following a shooting. He says there is no danger to motorists.

Hamer declined to comment how the standoff ended. He referred comment about what he called "the shooting" to the police department in the San Francisco suburb of Richmond.

Richmond police did not immediately respond Wednesday to messages seeking comment.

All lanes of Interstate 80 in the San Francisco suburb of Emeryville remain closed near the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

Officers earlier surrounded a black sports utility vehicle.

___

9:55 a.m.

A major San Francisco Bay Area freeway has been shut down at the height of the morning rush hour because of a police standoff with a suspect in a sports utility vehicle.

At least 12 police cruisers have surrounded the SUV in a lane of Interstate 80 in the San Francisco suburb of Emeryville, shutting traffic for miles in all directions.

California Highway Patrol Officer Matthew Hamer said Wednesday the SUV was pursued by officers with the Richmond Police Department and that highway patrol officers used a spiked mat to pierce the tires of the vehicle.

Television images show the black SUV stopped in the middle lane of the highway.

Hamer did not say why police started to chase the SUV.