Frequent downpours to threaten flooding in southwestern US this week

Some normally arid areas of the southwestern United States will experience flooding rainfall through late this week.

“Southeasterly winds out of the Gulf of Mexico are feeding moisture into southern Texas, causing numerous showers and thunderstorms to continue to develop through Thursday,” said AccuWeather Senior Storm Warning Meteorologist John Lavin.

Some of the heavy rainfall can also be attributed to leftover moisture from Pilar, a tropical storm that impacted Mexico earlier this week.





Heavy thunderstorms dropped up to 5 inches of rain over portions of southern Texas on Tuesday night, prompting water rescues for stranded motorists in Webb County, Texas.

Rounds of drenching storms over New Mexico and western Texas are expected to continue through Wednesday night.

After that, the heaviest rainfall will focus on western and southern Texas through Thursday.





“The weak winds over the region are resulting in slow movement of any thunderstorms,” Lavin said. “This will heighten the risk of flooding, especially over the Big Bend region of Texas.”

Up to a foot of rain could fall in some areas near the Big Bend, including the city of Del Rio, Texas.

Residents of Midland and Abilene should anticipate up to 8 inches of rainfall by Friday morning.



The outskirts of the area of heaviest rain - from Dallas and Lubbock, Texas to Oklahoma City - will have 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

Flooding is likely in low-lying and poor drainage areas, especially in more urban environments. Motorists should be careful not to traverse flooded roadways, and to obey all road closures.

While storms are expected to be fewer and farther between in southern Texas by Friday, any additional rainfall could exacerbate flooding.

