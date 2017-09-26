Meet Louisiana's 4-year-old police officer

A Louisiana boy got an early birthday present to remember after he became one of his town’s honorary cops for a day.

Jake, 4, of Gonzales, was playing in his police uniform Sunday when a member of the city’s police department pulled over, got out of his car, and offered to take him on traffic duty, his neighbor Natasha Henderson posted on Facebook.

“His eyes were so big,” she told the Gonzales Weekly Citizen. “His face showed so much happiness, and he was surprised.”

In a video posted online, Officer Tyson signals a vehicle to stop and Jake tells the driver they didn’t do anything wrong, before shaking the driver’s hand.

“He was so excited about everything, and he kept talking about it. He was mesmerized. It was amazing,” Henderson said.

Jake invited Officer Tyson to his birthday party this Saturday.