The Latest: Minister shot in church: 'I thought I was dying'

The Latest on the church shooting in Tennessee (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

A minister says he thought he was dying after a gunman shot him in his Tennessee church.

In a news conference at the hospital where is being treated, Burnette Chapel Church of Christ Minister David "Joey" Spann said Tuesday that the masked gunman shot him in the chest and hand in Nashville. Another bullet whizzed past his ear.

The Sunday shooting rampage killed 38-year-old Melanie Smith Crow of Smyrna, Tennessee, outside the church and injured six others.

Spann lost a finger, but says he's thankful he's alive.

His wife, Peggy, was also shot and is in the same hospital. Spann said he saw her early Tuesday and she's doing OK.

Police have charged 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson with murder and have said more charges will likely follow.

___

8:30 a.m.

A funeral is set for a woman who was shot at a Tennessee church.

According to West Harpeth Funeral Home and Crematory, services for 38-year-old Melanie Smith Crow of Smyrna, Tennessee, will be held Thursday at the funeral home in Nashville. Her visitation is scheduled for Wednesday.

Police said she was killed Sunday in the parking lot at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ. Six others were wounded inside the church in a Nashville neighborhood.

Police have charged 25-year-old Emanuel Kidega Samson of Murfreesboro in her death and he's expected to face several more charges.

___

An earlier version of this report had an incorrect spelling of Smyrna, Tennessee.