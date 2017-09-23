Next version of Trump travel ban could be more tailored

Trump administration officials aren't saying which countries might be affected by the new version of his controversial travel ban under consideration.

The Department of Homeland Security is recommending that President Donald Trump impose new, targeted restrictions on foreign nationals from countries it says refuse to share sufficient information with the U.S. or haven't taken necessary security precautions. Officials say the restrictions could vary by country.

Trump's ban on visitors from six Muslim-majority nations sparked protests and a flurry of lawsuits. It's set to expire Sunday, 90 days after it took effect.

Officials insist Trump has yet to make a final decision on how to proceed. The president met Friday with Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and others to discuss the issue.