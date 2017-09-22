Leaders highlight early education for drug misuse prevention

More than 100 children in New Hampshire's largest city have witnessed an adult overdose in their home since 2016. Now, a police program that officials hope will be replicated elsewhere is working to prevent kids from meeting the same fate.

Political and law enforcement leaders came together Friday to promote early childhood education and intervention to prevent substance misuse. They highlighted a Manchester police program aimed at giving children who witness violence or trauma the same kind of support crime victims receive in hopes of preventing future problems. Chief Nick Willard says it has helped 203 children from 120 families, so far.

He spoke at a news conference organized by the nonpartisan early childhood advisory council Spark NH, members of the state's Congressional delegation and a policy adviser to the governor.