FOX NEWS FIRST: Obama official potentially unmasked in controversy, Maria devastates Puerto Rico

Samantha Power, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. under President Obama, made hundreds of "unmasking" requests in the final months of the administration right before Trump's inauguration, sources tell Fox News.

Special counsel Robert Mueller has asked the White House to provide a variety of Trump documents related to Mueller's Russian collusion probe.

Hurricane Maria has left much of Puerto Rico without power and facing devastation that could plunge the U.S. territory into a deeper financial crisis.

Amazon is reviewing its website after it suggested bomb-making materials to customers after they made purchases.

Hackers invaded Equifax's computer system and potentially accessed the personal data of millions of Americans earlier than initially disclosed, according to a note sent to customers this week.

THE LEAD STORY: Former U.S. Ambassador Susan Power made "unmasking" requests at a rapid pace in the final months of the Obama administration and even sought information in the days leading up to President Trump's inauguration, sources tell Fox News ... "Unmasking “refers to the formal request to identify Americans in an intelligence document. Two sources told Fox News that Power's unmasking requests exceeded 260 last year.

Why does this matter? - This report comes before Power's expected testimony before the House Intelligence Committee next month. She is one of several Obama administration officials facing congressional scrutiny for seeking the identities of Trump associates in intelligence reports. Interest in Power's role in alleged unmasking is high. In a July 27 letter to Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said the committee had learned "that one official, whose position had no apparent intelligence-related function, made hundreds of unmasking requests during the final year of the Obama administration." The "official" is widely reported to be Power. Did Obama know about the "unmasking" requests?

MUELLER ZEROES IN ON TRUMP-RUSSIA DOCUMENTS: Special Counsel Robert Mueller has asked the White House to provide a wide variety of documents as part of his investigation into Russia’s attempted meddling in the 2016 presidential election. These documents cover actions Trump has taken as president ... Mueller wants documents on Trump’s firing of former national security adviser Mike Flynn and former FBI director James Comey, a source said. He also wants records related to Trump's Oval Office meeting with Russian officials and Donald Trump Jr.'s June 2016 meeting with a Russian attorney.

MARIA'S MESS: More than 1 million residents in Puerto Rico are without power and facing floodwaters and months, perhaps years, of recovery following Hurricane Maria's devastation ... Maria weakened to a Category 2 storm Wednesday evening, but has regained strength today. Many feared extended power outages on the island would further sink businesses that were already struggling amid a recession that has lasted more than a decade. "This is going to be a disaster," Jean Robert Auguste, who owns two French restaurants and sought shelter at a San Juan hotel, told the Associated Press. "We haven't made any money this month." Click here to track Hurricane Maria's path.

AMAZON'S BIG OOPS: Amazon said it is "reviewing" its website algorithm after the site reportedly suggested bomb-making materials to customers ... The e-commerce company made the statement after Channel 4 News in Britain reported that items such as steel ball bearings and remote detonators were found in the "Frequently bought together" and “Customers who bought this also bought” categories after customers purchased seemingly innocent products like cooking ingredients.

EQUIFAX NEWS GETS EVEN WORSE: Hackers roamed undetected in Equifax's computer network for more than four months before its security team uncovered the massive data breach, the security firm FireEye Inc. told some customers in a confidential note this week ... Equifax previously disclosed that data belonging to approximately 143 million Americans was potentially accessed in May. FireEye's Mandiant group, which Equifax hired to investigate the breach, said the first evidence of hackers' "interaction" with the company occurred March 10.

