Mueller investigators seek documents from the White House

Special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators is seeking information from the White House related to Michael Flynn's stint as national security adviser and about the administration's response to a meeting at Trump Tower last year.

Mueller's office has requested documents from the White House and is expected to interview at least a half dozen current and former White House aides in the coming weeks.

A person familiar with the investigation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity said investigators want information on the drafting of a statement about a Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer that Donald Trump Jr. attended.

The person also said investigators want to know what White House officials knew about the Justice Department's investigation into Flynn.