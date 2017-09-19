Security measures needed for soldier's terrorism case

Trial for a Hawaii-based Army soldier accused of attempting to support the Islamic State group won't happen until at least late next year.

That's because of the amount of classified information prosecutors say the case involves.

An indictment accuses Sgt. 1st Class Ikaika Kang of attempting to provide material support to the group. Court documents say he allegedly provided undercover agents he believed were part of the Islamic State group classified military information.

At a hearing Tuesday, lawyers discussed needing to work out security details to view the classified information. Arrangements need to be made for a secure room or facility where prosecutors and defense attorneys can view the material.

Defense attorney Birney Bervar says he already has the top secret security clearance allowing him to view the materials.