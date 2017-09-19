Professor in sexual misconduct complaint placed on leave

The University of Rochester has placed a professor on leave and launched an independent investigation into the school's handling of sexual misconduct accusations against him.

The private university said Tuesday a special committee will review allegations detailed in a federal complaint filed by seven current and former faculty members and a graduate student. They accuse the university of creating a hostile work environment in retaliation for bringing Professor T. Florian Jaeger's alleged behavior to light.

Jaeger says he's unable to comment on accusations that he sexually harassed female graduate students. A university investigation cleared him of wrongdoing.

The probe into the university's investigation and overall handling of the case will be led by former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White.

The committee also will review the university's procedures surrounding harassment claims.