Tree pulled down by hammock nearly paralyzes woman

A mom in Minnesota was nearly paralyzed after a tree fell on her head, local media reported late last week.

Alyssa Pfannenstein, 25, was watching her daughter play in a park over Labor Day weekend, according to reports from CBS Minnesota. She and her boyfriend, Justin Janssen, brought a hammock and tied it up between two birch trees. Unbeknownst to them, one of the trees was rotten inside, the report added.

As she was sitting in the hammock with Janssen, one tree reportedly came crashing down on Pfannenstein, leaving her unable to move.

“All of a sudden this big boom hit me in the back of the head,” Pfannenstein told CBS Minnesota. “It was surreal. At the moment, there was not even time to panic because it happened so quickly.”

Pfannenstein was rushed to a hospital where doctors revealed she’d broken her neck, the report added.

Still, her boyfriend said she has a positive attitude and is already making progress.

“We just want to appreciate every miracle,” he said. “Accidents happen and we will get through this like anything else.”

A GoFundMe page was started in her honor to assist with the expected medical bills.