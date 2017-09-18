Arkansas inmate recaptured after second escape

An Arkansas inmate has been captured after escaping for the second time in about five weeks.

Forty-three-year-old Bryan Baldwin was found hiding in the attic of a residence in Wynne after escaping from the Cross County jail on Friday.

Sheriff J.R. Smith says Baldwin was arrested Sunday after falling through the ceiling. Baldwin was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Baldwin was arrested in August on a DWI charge, but fled before police could finish booking him. Smith says Baldwin was captured last week and escaped again through a fence surrounding the jail's exercise yard.

He now faces charges including two counts of third-degree escape.