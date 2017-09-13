The Latest: Man pleads not guilty in Alaska triple killing

The Latest on a triple homicide at a coin and precious metals shop in Anchorage, Alaska (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Documents say a man charged with three counts of first-degree murder in a shooting at an Anchorage, Alaska, coin and precious metals shop told police he witnessed the shootout but left while it continued.

Authorities, however, say in the charging documents that 43-year-old Anthony Pisano shot and killed three men after he fought with the shop owner.

Pisano pleaded not guilty Wednesday and is being held on $500,000 bail in the deaths of the shop owner, 31-year-old Steven Cook, and two men who lived in the building, 48-year-old Kenneth Hartman and 31-year-old Daniel McCreadie.

A witness told police Pisano shoved his way into Cook's office, started a fight, pulled a gun and shot Cook. The witness told police he took Pisano's gun and fled.

In the documents, police allege Pisano used another gun, possibly Cook's, and shot McCreadie and Hartman after they entered the store from their apartments. Cook's gun has not been recovered.

___

11:30 a.m.

A suspect in the shooting deaths of three men at an Alaska precious metals shop was arrested Tuesday after calling police to turn himself in.

Anchorage police on Wednesday identified the suspect as 43-year-old Anthony Pisano.

He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder. Online court records do not list his attorney.

Police identified the three men shot Tuesday at The Bullion Brothers shop as 31-year-old shop owner Steven Cook, 48-year-old Kenneth Hartman and 31-year-old Daniel McCreadie.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates Pisano started a fight with Cook, shot him multiple times and turned the gun on Hartman and McCreadie.

Patrol officers acting on a tip were driving toward south Anchorage looking for Pisano when he called to turn himself in.