Man shot on Boston Common, oldest US park; 2 suspects held

A man has been shot in the United States' oldest public park and has suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police issued a tweet Tuesday evening confirming the man was shot on the Boston Common, which is typically filled in the evening with people walking dogs or leaving work. They say two suspects are in custody but haven't offered additional details or identified the people involved.

The gunshots sent passers-by scattering for cover. The shooting prompted nearby Emerson College to tweet out an alert saying, "Gunshots reported on/near Boston. If on campus go to nearest room, lock doors & silence phone."

The college later lifted the shelter-in-place order.

Boston Common is located across the street from the Massachusetts Statehouse.