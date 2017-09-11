Nevada school selling rare violin to help fund arts building

A Nevada university will soon put a coveted, high-priced Stradivarius violin on the auction block to help pay for its new arts building.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents gave approval last week for the University of Nevada in Reno to sell the famous brand instrument, which is expected to net millions of dollars.

The school's music department received it as a gift from a donor, which allowed graduate students to use it as part of their studies.

The school said it will now use the money from the sale to help pay for its $35 million University Arts Center Building.

The new facility is expected open by September 2018.

It's believed that there are only about 650 Stradivarius violins in existence.

___

