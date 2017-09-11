The Latest: Houston students start school after Harvey delay

The Latest on students in Houston finally starting their new school year after being delayed because of Harvey (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

Students in Houston have started their first day of classes after city-wide flooding from Harvey caused the new school year to be delayed by two weeks.

At one elementary school, students were greeted Monday with hugs from teachers and staff. Demitra Cain, secretary at Codwell Elementary, says students are "excited to be back."

Students at 202 of the Houston school district's 284 campuses started classes Monday. Houston has the nation's seventh-largest school system, with about 215,000 students.

The remaining campuses will start classes on Sept. 18 and Sept. 25 due to ongoing clean up and repairs from Harvey, which last month dumped more than 50 inches of rain in some areas around Houston.

Superintendent Richard Carranza says none of the district's more than 300 schools and facilities escaped without some impact from the tropical storm. The district estimates Harvey caused at least $700 million in damage to schools and other buildings.

Nine campuses were so severely damaged that their students will have to be temporarily relocated to vacant district buildings or transferred to nearby schools.

___

7:20 a.m.

Students in Houston are finally starting their new school year following a two-week delay because of damage from Harvey.

Students at 202 of the Houston school district's 284 campuses were scheduled to start classes Monday.

Other campuses will start classes on Sept. 18. Students at the nine schools most severely damaged by Harvey will be relocated to nearby campuses or to new locations and won't start classes until Sept. 25.

School District Superintendent Richard Carranza says the district will pick up students who are still staying at shelters and take them to campuses.

Carranza says none of the district's more than 300 schools and facilities escaped without some impact from Harvey.

Houston has the nation's seventh-largest school system, with about 215,000 students.