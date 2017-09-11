88-year-old charged in hammer attack on wife in nursing home

Authorities say an 88-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after hitting his wife in the head with a hammer inside the New York nursing home where she was undergoing treatment.

The Erie County district attorney's office said Monday that Martin Turkiewicz, of Cheektowaga, was also charged with assault following Saturday's attack inside the Garden Gate Health Care Facility in his hometown in suburban Buffalo.

Police say 86-year-old Rita Turkiewicz was at the facility for physical rehabilitation when her husband of 60 years walked into her room and hit her with a hammer. A possible motive for the attack hasn't been released.

Martin Turkiewicz has pleaded not guilty and is being held in jail without bail pending a court appearance Wednesday.

His wife is being treated at a hospital.