WH: No 'credible' threat leading up to 9/11 anniversary

White House Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert says there is no "credible" terrorist threat against the United States leading up to the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Bossert says Friday that there is no "current, credible, actionable threat." He also says "no terrorist should view us as vulnerable right now."

The anniversary of the attacks is Monday. Bossert says President Donald Trump will "receive a comprehensive picture of terrorist threat level and what we're doing to counter it." He says that's a practice that started after 9/11.