The Latest: Bombed Indiana post office reopens for business

The Latest on an explosion at a post office in northwestern Indiana (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

The FBI says there's no ongoing public safety concern from a pipe bomb explosion that injured an employee at a northwestern Indiana post office, and a postal inspector says the site has reopened for business.

The FBI also said in a statement Thursday afternoon that investigators are working to determine a motive, who was responsible and whether there's any link to terrorism. The agency says there was a single pipe bomb.

It says a one postal employee was treated for minor injuries.

Postal Inspector Mary T. Johnson says the post office about 20 miles (30 kilometers) southeast of Chicago sustained no damage inside and is open for business.

___

11:05 a.m.

The FBI says a pipe bomb caused an explosion that injured an employee at a northwestern Indiana post office.

The agency also said in a statement Thursday that investigators "are still trying to ascertain if there are any terrorism links" to the explosion Wednesday evening at the facility in East Chicago. It says the investigation "remains open and active."

FBI spokeswoman Christine Bavender says no additional information will be released for now, but that the public is encouraged to contact the FBI with any information.

Fire Chief Anthony Serna has said the female postal worker suffered injuries that are not life threatening.

East Chicago is about 20 miles (30 kilometers) southeast of Chicago.

___

7:10 a.m.

The FBI is leading an investigation into an explosion at a post office in northwestern Indiana that injured a postal worker.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that FBI Special Agent Bob Ramsey says the woman was taken to a hospital after the explosion about 6 p.m. on Wednesday in East Chicago. Details of her injuries weren't released, but Fire Chief Anthony Serna says they aren't life-threatening.

An FBI statement to the Chicago Sun-Times says it's "yet to be determined if this is an act of domestic or international terrorism, but at this time there is no ongoing public safety concern."

The Porter County's bomb squad responded with a bomb disposal robot. K-9 units from the Lake County Sheriff's Department were at the scene investigating.