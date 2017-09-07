Intel official: Terror plots often raise concerns early

A top U.S. counterterrorism official says that in most homegrown terrorism cases investigated in the United States, someone had information that something was amiss.

Nick Rasmussen, who directs the National Counterterrorism Center, says countering Islamic extremism globally is like trying to "boil the ocean." Instead, he says the U.S. needs to be more hands-on at home and do a better job sharing threat information with local officials.

Rasmussen and top intelligence officials from Britain, Canada and Germany spoke Thursday at a national security conference in Washington.

He says that in up to 80 percent of the cases that intelligence and FBI officials have reviewed in recent years, someone was aware of what was going on and intervention might have taken a perpetrator off a path to militancy.