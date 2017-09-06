Pipe bomb explosion reported at Indiana post office

An explosion was reported Wednesday night at a post office in East Chicago, Indiana.

Firefighting crews were on scene at the city’s post office, where an official believes they discovered two pipe bombs, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.

The East Chicago Fire Department reportedly received a call about a possible explosion around 6 p.m.

Fire Chief Anthony Serna could not confirm if anyone was in the building.

However, a fire official told The Times that a postal worker was injured. The official also said members of the city’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were on their way to the scene.

