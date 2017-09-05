Police: Florida officer fatally shoots burglary suspect

Authorities say a Florida police officer shot and killed a burglary suspect armed with knife.

The Miami Herald reports that the shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon near the Miccosukee Golf & Country Club in Kendale Lakes.

Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta says the officer was on assignment trying to deter burglaries when he began to chase a white, teen male through an apartment complex. The officer initially fired his Taser at the suspect, but Zabaleta says the suspect continued to lunge with a knife.

Zabaleta says the officer then discharged his firearm, and the suspect died at the scene. The teen's name wasn't immediately released.

The officer, whose name and race weren't immediately reported, was not injured.

