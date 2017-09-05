Mississippi ex-prosecutor to be sentenced on federal conspiracy charge

A former prosecutor in Hinds County, Mississippi, could be sentenced to up to five years in federal prison this week for accepting money to sway court proceedings.

Ivon Johnson served as the assistant district attorney for Hinds County which includes Jackson, the state capital.

In October of 2014, Johnson made a big cut to a defendant's bond in exchange for $500, according to court documents.

Court documents also showed that between October 2013 and September 2015, Johnson accepted at least $15,000 from an unnamed person to help criminal defendants. He pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge.

Johnson also served as an FBI informant in a case against current Hinds County District Attorney Robert Smith, who was acquitted of slowing prosecution of defendants this year, The Clarion-Ledger reported.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Western District of Louisiana after the Jackson office withdrew itself from the case.

Fox News reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s office and Mr. Johnson for comment but did not immediately receive a response. A sentencing hearing for Johnson is scheduled for Thursday.



