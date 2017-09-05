Colorado students vow resistance to Trump's DACA decision

Hundreds of Colorado college and high school students are protesting President Donald Trump's decision to repeal a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

Protesters converged Tuesday on the Auraria campus of Metropolitan State University in Denver.

There, they heard speakers denounce Trumps decision and demand that Congress act.

Under the decision, new applications will be halted for President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The program, known as DACA, has provided nearly 800,000 young immigrants — including 17,000 in Colorado — a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally in the U.S. in the form of two-year, renewable work permits.