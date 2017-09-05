Bail doubled for man charged with throwing girl from bridge

A judge has doubled bail for a Massachusetts man accused of kidnapping his friend's 7-year-old daughter and throwing her off a bridge into a lake.

An additional $1 million bail was set for Joshua Hubert at his arraignment Tuesday on an attempted murder charge in Westborough District Court. The case was continued to Oct. 25.

Authorities say Hubert took the girl from her grandparents' Worcester home at about 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 27, choked her and threw her off the Interstate 290 overpass into Lake Quinsigamond (kwin-SIG'-uh-mund).

She swam about 100 yards (91 meters) to shore and knocked on the door of a waterfront home in Shrewsbury at 4 a.m. She had minor injuries.

Hubert's attorney says his client denies the charges.