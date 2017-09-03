Suspect in Temple University student's murder has criminal past

A former Temple University student was charged Sunday in the death of a current student whose remains were found over the weekend, as details of his criminal record emerged.

Jenna Burleigh, 22, was reported missing on Thursday night, and was last seen on security footage leaving a bar near campus in north Philadelphia, with a man police have identified as Joshua Hupperterz, 29.

Hupperterz was taken into custody Friday. A body confirmed to be Bureligh’s was found Sunday on township property belonging to Hupperterz’s grandmother.

Hupperterz was charged with murder, and faces charges of possession of an instrument of crime, evidence-tampering and abuse of a corpse.

He pleaded guilty in recent years to drug possession and theft. He was accused of breaking into a home in 2013 to steal electronics, credit cards and beer, Philly.com reported.

